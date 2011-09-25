WASHINGTON Euro zone inflation is on a clear downward trajectory and is expected to drop comfortably below the ECB's target according to recent forecasts, European Central Bank policymaker Patrick Honohan said on Sunday.

While economists remain divided, traders and investors that drive financial market prices expect the rapid deterioration in the euro zone economy to drive the ECB to cut interest rates by 50 basis points at its next meeting on October 6.

Honohan refused to comment on whether the bank would reverse the two 25 basis point hikes it made earlier in the year, but said there was certainly no threat anymore from inflation.

"I don't want to make a comment on whether there is any room for manoeuvre (to cut rates)," he told Reuters at the IMF's annual meeting.

"The trend of expected inflation is clearly downwards, there is no ambiguity about that."

"You can see the (inflation) forecasts. They are comfortably below the levels that we (ECB) are aiming for," he said, adding he did not expect the threat of deflation to reemerge.

Like many ECB members at the IMF meeting, Honohan was downbeat on economic growth.

Executive Board member Juergen Stark on Saturday became the first of the bank's top policymakers to suggest the euro zone could fall back into recession and Honohan backed up the gloom, pointing to the sharp slide in growth.

"We constantly monitor developments, but they (growth numbers) have been constantly below expectation over the recent weeks and months."

LEVERAGE ISSUES

Honohan, the governor of Ireland's central bank, said his country's progress in cutting into its debt problems had been well received but stressed there was still hard work ahead.

"I think there has been a strengthening of the mood for Ireland and if you look at the spreads they have been moving in the right direction. But it doesn't make me comfortable or complacent. The spreads are still very, very high and there is still a lot of fiscal adjustment to come in the Irish program."

Weak euro zone and global growth would also make the task more difficult, he warned.

He added to his comments made earlier in the weekend, that the ECB should not be involved in any plan to bump up the firepower of the euro zone's bailout fund.

The bloc wants to convince financial markets the fund is big enough to handle any future debt troubles but without having to tap resistant governments for yet more taxpayer money.

"I would share the view of many that more things can be done in the context of the abilities of the EFSF," Honohan said.

"I think the whole idea of leveraging the EFSF is one of a variety of financial engineering innovations that have been put forward. Some of them are better than others, I'll leave it at that," he said we asked whether the ECB could be used to boost the EFSF.

"I think there are many other opportunities and possibilities that are maybe higher on the list."

(Editing by Neil Stempleman)