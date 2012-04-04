FRANKFURT Following are comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi at a news conference after the bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 1 percent on Wednesday.

TOOLS AVAILABLE TO ADDRESS UPSIDE RISK TO PRICES

"We need to carefully monitor further developments. It also is important to keep in mind that all non-standard measures are temporary in nature and all the necessary tools are available to address upside risks to medium-term price stability in a firm and timely manner."

"Inflation expectations are firmly anchored in the medium terms. There are pressures."

"I don't think I'm stepping up my rhetoric on inflation."

TALK OF EXIT STRATEGY PREMATURE

"There are inflationary pressures coming from higher oil prices, higher indirect taxes in the short term, but inflation expectations are firmly anchored in the medium term. And given the present conditions of output and unemployment, which is at historical high, any exit strategy talking for the time being is premature."

"All the data do not take into account the impact of the second LTRO. So it is necessarily a partial analysis."

"We know -- we certainly know what we have discussed on other occasions that these two operations have relieved from funding -- have avoided substantially a major credit crunch and have relieved funding pressures on the banks and on the credit systems."

DOWNSIDE RISKS TO ECONOMY

"Downside risks to the economic outlook prevail."

A factor is "renewed intensification of tensions in euro zone debt markets"

"Survey indicators for economic growth have broadly stabilised at low levels in the early months of 2012 and a moderate recovery in activity is expected in the course of the year."

INFLATION TO STAY ABOVE 2 PCT

"The information that has become available since the beginning of March broadly confirms our previous assessment. Inflation rates are likely to stay above 2 percent in 2012 with upside risks remaining.

"Over the policy relevant horizon we expect price developments to remain in line with price stability. Consistent with this picture the underlying pace of monetary expansion remains subdued."

BANKS NOT ADDICTED TO ECB

"We do not see any sign that banks are being addicted to the ECB" funding tenders."

FUNDING CONDITIONS IMPROVE

"Money and credit data up to February confirm a broad stabilisation of financial conditions and thereby the avoidance of an abrupt and disorderly adjustment in the balance sheets of credit institutions, as intended by our measures.

"Funding conditions for banks have generally improved, and there has been increased issuance activity and a re-opening of some segments of funding markets. The demand for credit remains weak in the light of still subdued economic activity and the ongoing process of balance sheet adjustment in non-financial sectors."

GREEK BANKS

"We will be distinguishing which Greek banks are viable so as to be maintained as counterparties for the monetary policy operations and which are not going to be viable as counterparties for monetary policy operations."

ECB MEASURES HELPED IMPROVE STABILITY

"(Standard and non-standard measures) have contributed to the stabilisation in the financial environment and to an improvement in the transmission of monetary policy."

BANKS

"It is essential for banks to strengthen their resilience further."

NO SUSTAINABLE INFLATION/UNEMPLOYMENT TRADE-OFF

"The historical experience has shown abundantly that there is no trade-off between inflation and unemployment that can be sustained over time."