FRANKFURT Below are recent comments on key ECB issues made by Mario Draghi, the man who will take over as head of the central bank from Jean-Claude Trichet at the start of November.

GOVERNMENT BOND PURCHASE PROGRAMME

Sept 5 - "The Programme is temporary and fully sterilized; most importantly as (ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet) remarked, it cannot be used to circumvent the fundamental principle of budgetary discipline,"

"in other words, it should not be taken for granted by member states."

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

July 8 - "The recovery is very uneven... With the notable exception of Germany, economic growth remains feeble in the advanced countries, too slow to help redress seriously weakened fiscal balances and unemployment rates."

"Expansionary policies have exhausted their margins of manoeuvre,"

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

July 13 - "We have to recognise that management of the financial crisis has not gone smoothly with partial and temporary interventions which have increased uncertainty on financial markets."

"We must now bring certainty to the process by which sovereign debt crises are managed, by clearly defining political objectives, the design of instruments and the amount of resources"

"In no country is there an alternative to credible fiscal consolidation."

ECB RESPONSE TO CRISIS

June 14 - "We must make sure that liquidity support to the economy is maintained as long as appropriate; but also that we do not sow the seeds of future imbalances and create addiction to our liquidity."

INTEREST RATES

June 14 - "The setting of our policy rates must be adjusted with the aim of delivering on the ECB's mandate, - to maintain price stability for the euro area in the medium term - in a preemptive manner, in order to avoid any deterioration of inflation expectations."

"No sovereign debt crisis, nor any persistent bidder bank could ever make the ECB detour from price stability as an objective."

BANKS DEPENDENT ON ECB LIQUIDITY

October 1 - "The problem of addicted banks should not be addressed by the ECB but by financial authorities,"

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Ron Askew)