HAMBURG Economic imbalances in the euro zone must be overcome but without weakening the bloc's strongest economies, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

Speaking at an economics forum in the northern German port of Hamburg, Draghi said policymakers should not harm Germany's competitiveness but rather other countries should pursue policies to make their economies as competitive as Germany's.

"One of the greatest problems that the euro area has today is great imbalances ... and these imbalances have to be overcome," Draghi said.

"The best way to do it from our viewpoint is do it without weakening the strongest - weakening the strongest doesn't make the weaker stronger," he told the forum, adding that Italy is a country that needs stability and reforms.

