BRUSSELS The European Central Bank must examine whether the medium-term inflation outlook has changed from the scenario it set out last month before deciding whether to take fresh policy action, the ECB's vice president said.

Vitor Constancio added that taking extraordinary policy measures "should not be decided lightly", though he said negative inflation rates in the euro zone would be "a very serious matter."

Euro zone annual inflation slowed to 0.5 percent in March.

"We need to see what happens to inflation in April. It's possible that we will see an uptick in inflation rates," he told a European Parliament hearing in Brussels on Monday.

"But it's not monthly rates that are the basis for any decision. We need to look again to see if the scenario we had in March has been changed and to what degree," Constancio added.

Forecasts from ECB staff in March pointed to inflation rising to 1.5 percent in 2016, and hitting 1.7 percent in the final quarter of 2016. The ECB targets inflation of just below 2 percent over the medium term.

