FRANKFURT Inflation in the euro zone is seen staying barely above zero this year and still missing the European Central Bank's target for the next two years, an ECB survey showed on Friday, piling more pressure on the bank to ease policy further.

The ECB's quarterly Survey of Professional Forecasters showed inflation forecasts for 2015, 2016 and 2017 have been cut by 10 to 30 basis points each compared with three months earlier and now stand at 0.1 percent, 1 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Consumer prices in the 19-country euro zone slipped by 0.1 percent in September. ECB President Mario Draghi on Thursday dropped strong hints the bank may take new policy steps as soon as December to help push it back to its target of almost 2 percent.

