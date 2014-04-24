FTSE turns down on sterling strength after inflation jumps
LONDON British shares dipped on Tuesday as sterling strengthened after British inflation shot past the central bank's target for the first time in three years.
MADRID The European Central Bank is looking at "all instruments including asset purchases" should it need to respond to a period of inflation being low for too long, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday.
Speaking in Madrid, Constancio stressed that the ECB had not yet taken any concrete decisions on potential policy action.
"We will see, if the developments of inflation justify if action should be taken, but no decisions have been taken," he said.
"Monetary policy, when it reaches a situation of very low rates, becomes less effective, so we should be mindful of that," he added.
"We are in a new situation which requires more unconventional measures and we have indicated our position to consider those. We will continue to be mindful that and, as much as we can, we must deliver our mandate."
LONDON Goldman Sachs will begin moving hundreds of people out of London before any Brexit deal is struck as part of its contingency plans for Britain leaving the European Union, the Wall Street firm's Europe CEO said.
LONDON, March 21 Optimism among British factories surged to a 22-year high in March as exports rebounded, a survey showed on Tuesday, adding to signs manufacturing has benefited from sterling's fall after the Brexit vote.