NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.
ROME Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Thursday welcomed the European Central Bank's decision to launch a bond-buying programme to reduce bond yields without saying whether Italy would ask the ECB for help to lower its own borrowing costs.
"Today there's been an important step forward - after the decision of ECB President Mario Draghi - toward a more satisfactory euro zone governance," Monti said.
Monti added that it was "premature to say" whether the conditions tied to the central bank's bond buying would be an obstacle for Italy to request its help.
"I much appreciated that the ECB, in its independence, which must be rigorously respected by each member state, arrived at this decision," Monti said.
Monti spoke before a planned meeting with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, who also defended the ECB's plan.
"The ECB cannot and should not finance governments but if the integrity of monetary policy is lacking and if countries commit to fixing their public finances I think the ECB can and should intervene," Barroso said.
BERLIN Europe should impose punitive tariffs on imports from the United States if President Donald Trump acts to shield U.S. industries from foreign competitors, a senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a newspaper interview.
MILAN Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.