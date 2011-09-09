TOKYO The European Central Bank stands ready to intervene in the bond market if its low interest rates are not translated into lending rates, ECB policymaker Juergen Stark said on Friday.

"As long as we see the risk that this transmission mechanism is impaired and our low interest rates are not transformed, or not translated into the lending rates ... we're prepared to intervene," Stark told a programme aired on TV Tokyo on Friday morning.

"However this is a temporary measure, not a permanent measure. It is one of our nonstandard measures. Again today, we have decided and have communicated that these nonstandard measures will be in place as long as needed," he said.

