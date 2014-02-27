FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will look at whether an interest rate cut is the right tool for the current situation and whether it would be enough when it meets next week, Governing Council member Bostjan Jazbec said on Thursday.

The ECB meets on March 6 to decide on interest rate cuts. The 18-country bloc's central bank's main refi rate is already at a record low of 0.25 percent.

"This is more a question of whether any cut in the interest rate would tackle the problem the right way, this is still under discussion. That I believe will be very thoroughly examined next week," Jazbec told reporters on the sidelines of a Bundesbank conference.

"It's a question (of) whether it would be enough to only cut the interest rate," he added. "We're all looking at how to get the money to the economy."

Jazbec, who heads the Slovenian central bank, also said Slovenia was suffering from a credit crunch, but that there was no need right now for the country to apply for an international bailout.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)