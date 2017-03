FRANKFURT The euro zone crisis is over as far as financial market turbulence is concerned but underlying weaknesses in the bloc still needs to be addressed, European Central Bank governing council member Klaas Knot said on Thursday.

"It is probably over in terms of financial market turmoil, but it is not over in terms of a lot of underlying weakness," Knot, who also heads the Dutch central bank, said during a panel discussion at a conference in Frankfurt.

(Reporting by Eva Taylor and Paul Carrel)