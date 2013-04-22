FRANKFURT The European Central Bank must think carefully before making the last cuts available to it in interest rates that are already near zero, bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot was quoted as saying.

The 17-country bloc's central bank has already cut its main rate to a record low of 0.75 percent, and some analysts expect it to cut further in coming months.

"The last information we have on the economy isn't that positive and isn't leading to better prospects," Knot said in Washington, according to news agency Bloomberg.

"We have little ammunition left so we need to ask ourselves when is the right moment to use it."

