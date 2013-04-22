Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank must think carefully before making the last cuts available to it in interest rates that are already near zero, bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot was quoted as saying.
The 17-country bloc's central bank has already cut its main rate to a record low of 0.75 percent, and some analysts expect it to cut further in coming months.
"The last information we have on the economy isn't that positive and isn't leading to better prospects," Knot said in Washington, according to news agency Bloomberg.
"We have little ammunition left so we need to ask ourselves when is the right moment to use it."
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Patrick Graham)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.