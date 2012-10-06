AMSTERDAM The European Central Bank's bond-buying programme will only be effective in helping struggling euro zone states if their governments continue to pursue structural reforms, ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot told a Dutch newspaper.

Knot, who is also head of the Dutch Central Bank, said in an interview with Het Financieele Dagblad that euro zone countries risk a return to financial market turmoil if they do not follow through with promised cuts and adjustments.

"The new ECB programme can only be effective if governments use the right structural measures," he said, echoing comments made by ECB President Mario Draghi after the central bank's monthly policy meeting on Thursday.

"We do not want the market participants expectations anchored on the actions of the ECB. They have to anchor expectations based on what governments do. The markets are responding to the ECB because they expect that it will lead to action in the euro zone."

Noting that the programme announced last month had already helped ease some financial market tensions, Draghi said on Thursday that everything was in place for the ECB to start buying bonds of troubled states such as Spain once an aid request is received.

Knot, like Draghi, would not be drawn on whether Spain needs emergency assistance.

"That decision is for the Spanish government. We are now ready with the programme, and now it is up to Spain and other countries to determine if they need it," he said.

Spain is seen as the most likely candidate for ECB bond-buying, but so far its government has not formally asked its European partners for aid.

Knot also stressed that European leaders must continue with plans for European banking supervision and other proposals for greater economic coordination.

Knot said he was concerned about Greece, which has said it will run out of money at the end of November without fresh international aid from the euro zone and IMF, but restated that the ECB "will not participate in forms of monetary financing".

Draghi shot down on Thursday suggestions the ECB would help Greece by extending the maturities of the Greek debt it holds, saying that would be financing governments, which its rules forbid the central bank from doing.

In a De Telegraaf report on Saturday, Knot said the essential tools for solving the euro crisis are now on the table, but that the road ahead is still long.

He told the newspaper that in the last week obstacles had been cleared for the new aid programme, and that now it is up to Spain or other weaker economies to make use of it.

