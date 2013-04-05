Slovenia's Central Bank governor Marko Kranjec (L) and Finance Minister Franc Krizanic speak during a news conference after the EU bank stress tests in Ljubljana July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

LJUBLJANA Slovenia has not seen significant bank deposit flows in recent days, after Cyprus's bailout imposed losses on major savers, European Central Bank Governing Council member Marko Kranjec said on Friday.

Slovenian banks, which are sitting on some 7 billion euros (5.9 billion pounds) of bad loans - equal to 20 percent of GDP - are the focus of speculation that the country may be the next euro zone member to need an international bailout.

Asked by Reuters on the sidelines of a banking conference whether any significant moves of money were detected in Slovenian banks over the past days, Kranjec said: "No significant ones.

"We cannot talk of any significant money moves. I am not worried at this moment," Kranjec, who is also the Bank of Slovenia governor, said.

(Reporting by Marja Novak, writing by Eva Kuehnen; Editing by John Stonestreet)