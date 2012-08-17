FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is set to further loosen rules on banks tapping its funds to help Spanish and Italian lenders in particular.

Despite interest rates at a record low of 0.75 percent, borrowing costs for businesses and households are much higher in the euro zone periphery than in the core, exacerbating the economic plight of countries like Italy and Spain.

To tackle the problem, the ECB has already done away with its one-size-fits-all lending policy and moved to a made-to-measure world to adjust its lending to national differences -- taking lower-grade collateral from banks in certain countries in return for handing out loans.

Following on from Greek and Irish banks, Spain's lenders have become the centre of attention as they require a bailout and have been shut out of financial markets. The ECB is getting ready to soften its rules again to help Spain for fear that a credit crunch could otherwise result.

ECB President Mario Draghi signalled on August 2 that the central bank was drawing up plans to ease lending rules.

"The Governing Council may consider undertaking further non-standard monetary policy measures," he said. "There is also a discussion about the collateral framework that is foreseen in September."

Spanish banks borrowed a record 402 billion euros from the ECB in July -- seven times as much as they took a year ago -- showing they are dependent on central bank money, rather than being able to raise funds at the cheaper interbank market.

The pattern is similar if less acute in Italy, like Spain at the sharp end of the euro zone debt crisis, where banks held 283 billion euros in ECB funds in July, six times more than a year ago.

To ease internal disquiet, the ECB wants to shift more of the lending risk to the Bank of Spain and insist on progress in restructuring the troubled sector.

"The ECB has to balance taking on more risk in Spain with providing proper incentives for a restructuring of the banking sector," said Nicholas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign Strategy. "It will not want to cut Spain too much slack."

Further loosening of the rules is controversial.

Some ECB Governing Council members have already warned about lending rules being too slack and they are likely to criticise further easing, especially if the rules are changed for all countries.

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann warned of credit risks to the ECB in a February letter to Draghi and, in April, Dutch central bank Governor Klaas Knot said cheap ECB money could create "zombie banks".

This is part of a broader battle that mainly pits the conservative Bundesbank against the ECB - a more pragmatic body under Draghi, an Italian, who must try to assuage Weidmann's concerns or risk losing German support for the euro.

In March, in an attempt to do just that, the ECB gave national central banks the power to ban the use of bank bonds underwritten by governments in EU/IMF bailout programmes as collateral to get unlimited ultra-cheap loans.

Analysts tip the ECB to continue further down the so-called balkanisation route, to keep the risk with national central banks in the countries which need extra liquidity. "Absolutely," said Societe Generale economist James Nixon. "Let them take the risk."

If the risk remains with national central banks, it could be easier to agree on the move.

CLOSER TO REAL ECONOMY

The ECB signalled last month it would buy Italian and Spanish government bonds if those countries first request a bailout from European funds and agree to reform their economies.

While that pledge has received most attention, Draghi also said the ECB planned other non-traditional measures, which are likely to include accepting more and lower-quality securities in exchange for central bank loans.

A key question is whether the ECB will lower its standards for all banks, or whether it will allow national central banks to accept additional paper unilaterally, as it did with lower-rated credit claims.

A move towards accepting bank credit claims would help direct funds towards small firms and consumers, as called for by ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure on August 6.

"Any means to channel ECB liquidity where it is most needed, namely to households and enterprises, is worth considering," Coeure said, signalling the ECB would not only target the periphery, but especially smaller banks there.

One potential move would be to let banks use newly issued credit claims more widely.

"If you incentivise banks to use loans that are just now being originated or have recently been originated, you recreate an incentive to be more forthcoming," Deutsche Bank economist Gilles Moec said.

Another option for the ECB is to reduce the discounts it puts on government bonds below A rating. At the moment, Cyprus, Greece and Portugal have their best rating below this threshold, meaning banks can borrow 5 percent less against their sovereign paper, making it less attractive for investors than other debt.

This would not make much difference to Greece since the ECB has suspended the use of its bonds as collateral pending an EU/IMF/ECB report on its reform progress. But it could be an important signal that Spanish and Italian bonds would not face the same fate if the countries are downgraded further.

Spain is avoiding the penalty by a whisker. It is rated A (low) by the small agency DBRS, with other agencies having already reduced it to triple-B territory, while Italy has two of the four ratings below A level. The ECB could either eliminate the haircut altogether or reduce it.

With 690 billion euros in outstanding Spanish government bonds and 1.6 trillion in Italian debt, eliminating the looming extra haircut would add more than 100 billion euros to their collateral value.

"By reducing the haircuts, you effectively enable the banks who have posted collateral at the ECB to borrow more, that would be a very targeted response, continuing to guarantee funding for Spanish and Italian banks," SocGen's Nixon said.

The ECB could also eliminate its reserve requirements, freeing up another 100 billion euros in money banks now have to deposit at the central bank and thus giving an incentive to look for returns by investing the money elsewhere.

"Why not get rid of them completely," Nixon said. "They're just tying up collateral that could be used elsewhere."

(Additional reporting by Paul Carrel, editing by Mike Peacock)