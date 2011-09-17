WROCLAW, Poland The euro zone should not take up Washington's suggestion of leveraging its bailout fund to fight the bloc's debt crisis, the head of the German Bundesbank said on Saturday.

Jens Weidmann told journalists after a meeting of European finance ministers in Poland that it was not clear how the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) could be leveraged without impeding the European Central Bank's independence.

"If it is done in a way that the EFSF should get a banking licence, then it has to be clarified whether the EFSF is actually doing banking business. I would set a big question mark on that," Weidmann said.

"If (the EFSF were to finance government bond purchases) through the central bank, it would be monetary state financing. Whether you do it directly or whether you do it via the detour of a special purpose vehicle makes no difference economically."

The EFSF has 440 billion euros ($605 billion) of effective lending capacity, which many economists believe would be too little if large euro zone economies like Spain or Italy were to need emergency loans.

On Friday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner urged EU finance ministers to leverage their bailout fund to better tackle the debt crisis, drawing a cool response.

Over the past month, the ECB has stepped up its bond-buying programme, buying around 55 billion euros of Spanish and Italian bonds in the open market to hold down the borrowing costs of Madrid and Rome. But it plans to pass the task of managing such purchases to EFSF when its powers are expanded later this year.

Germany's Bundesbank has opposed the bond-buying programme, which has been cited as a reason why former Bundesbank head Axel Weber and ECB chief economist Juergen Stark both stepped down this year. ($1 = 0.725 Euros)

(Writing by Annika Breidthardt, additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)