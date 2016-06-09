Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen arrives for a press briefing on the release of the latest issue of the Euro & talous (Euro and Economy) journal in Helsinki, Finland March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto

HELSINKI European Central Bank Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Thursday the council had not discussed the idea of 'helicopter money' in its meetings.

"This is an old, theoretical discussion... and I don't want to participate in it," he said in an interview with Finnish public radio YLE.

"We haven't discussed this in our meetings."

Helicopter money is an idea made popular by the American economist Milton Friedman in 1969, when he suggested that dropping money out of helicopters for citizens to pick up was a sure way to restart the economy and effectively fight deflation.

