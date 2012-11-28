HELSINKI The European Central Bank has already done a lot to soften the blow from the euro zone debt crisis beyond lowering interest rates to a record low of 0.75 percent, ECB Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Wednesday.

The ECB has flooded the banking system with unlimited liquidity to ease banks' funding strains and launched a new bond-purchase programme to lower funding costs of debt-strained member states once they fulfilled the agreed conditions.

Liikanen, who is also the governor of Finland's central bank, did not rule out further action, but said that the ECB had already done a lot when asked about the so-called non-standard policy measures in a panel discussion at the Bank of Finland.

"Never say never, but we have gone far already," he said.

Liikanen also led an advisory group that called last month for banks' traditional deposit-taking business to be legally separated from higher risk activities.

On Wednesday he urged banks to boost their capital buffers and governments to fix their finances to break the negative feedback loop between troubled banks and indebted sovereigns.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen, writing by Eva Kuehnen)