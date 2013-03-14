Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen speaks during a press briefing on the release of the latest issue of the Euro & talous (Euro and Economy) journal in Helsinki, Finland March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto

HELSINKI Inflationary pressures should remain low in the euro area, allowing the European Central Bank to keep monetary policy loose, ECB council member Erkki Liikanen said on Thursday.

"Inflationary pressures should remain contained and inflation expectations remain firmly anchored in line with the ECB's objectives. This will allow the monetary policy stance to remain accommodative," Liikanen, who is also the governor of Finland's central bank, said in a statement.

The ECB last week discussed cutting interest rates, but decided to keep them on hold at 0.75 percent.

The Bank of Finland forecast annual inflation in the "EU 20" - the euro zone plus Britain, Sweden and Denmark - would remain around 1.5 percent through 2015 - undercutting the ECB target of close to but below 2 percent.

The 17-country euro bloc's inflation rate dropped below 2 percent last month.

Liikanen said the ECB's policies had helped remove "unfounded fears of the reversibility of the euro," but added that monetary policy alone was not enough to resolve Europe's financial crisis.

"Structural reforms and measures to address the imbalances in the economy are indispensable," he said.

