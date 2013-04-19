Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen speaks during a press briefing on the release of the latest issue of the Euro & talous (Euro and Economy) journal in Helsinki, Finland March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto

HELSINKI European Central Bank governing council member Erkki Liikanen was quoted on Friday as saying he was optimistic that Slovenia and Portugal would carry out necessary economic reforms.

"Slovenia's banking sector is just about the size of the country's GDP, I have no doubt they can fix the problem," Liikanen said in an interview with economic magazine Talouselama.

Although Portugal's constitutional court recently rejected austerity measures linked to its bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund, Liikanen said he believed the government wanted to continue with economic reforms.

(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Pravin Char)