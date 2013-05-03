Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen speaks during a press briefing on the release of the latest issue of the Euro & talous (Euro and Economy) journal in Helsinki, Finland March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is ready to take more action if warranted by weak economic data, ECB Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said, but he also signalled the ECB was not ready to cut its deposit rate - at least not yet.

Liikanen told television station CNBC that the ECB's discussions on Thursday about taking the interest rate it offers banks for overnight deposits - currently at zero - into negative territory did not break into new territory.

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the ECB could cope with the unintended consequences of such a cut - a departure from his previous statements. This triggered speculation about the bank preparing to cut the deposit rate.

Asked whether there had been discussions about negative deposit rates at Thursday's policy meeting, Liikanen said: "We have spoken about that for some time already. Of course we have assessed the issue of negative deposit rates."

"Technically we are ready, but there are also unintended consequences, which must be properly assessed before any actions are taken. This has been the line before; there is nothing different yesterday."

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen)