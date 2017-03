The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are pictured in Frankfurt June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

HELSINKI The European Central Bank's pledge to keep interest rates low is good for as long as the economy remains weak, Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Friday.

"When there are changes they will be taken into account. Everything depends on the development of the economy," he told Finnish broadcaster YLE.

The ECB broke with precedent on Thursday by saying it would keep interest rates at record lows for an extended period and might yet cut them further.

