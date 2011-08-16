TURKU, Finland The global economy has moved in an alarming and uncertain direction in recent weeks, ECB Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Tuesday.

"The situation in the international economy has again moved in an alarming direction in last weeks. There is more uncertainty about economic growth than before," he said in a speech at a seminar in Turku, Finland.

Liikanen said the European Central Bank has taken decisive measures to ensure the transmission of monetary policy.

"However, monetary policy can't alone solve tension in the financial markets as the background is excessive debt in public finances. It requires action by governments and parliaments," he said.

