Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen speaks during a press briefing on the release of the latest issue of the Euro & talous (Euro and Economy) journal in Helsinki, Finland March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto

HELSINKI European Central Bank council member, Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen has criticised the plan by Nordea (NDA.ST), the Nordic region's biggest lender, to change its Finnish subsidiary bank into a branch.

Nordea, which is based in Sweden, in July announced a plan to simplify its legal structure and change all its Nordic subsidiary banks into branches. Finland is the only Nordic country that is a member of the euro.

"Nordea Bank Finland is systemically a very important player in the Finnish capital markets. From the macroprudential supervision as well as the central bank point of view, changing Nordea Bank Finland into a branch is not desirable," Liikanen told newspaper Helsingin Sanomat.

"Responsibility for supervision and crisis management of a systemically important bank would move outside of the banking union's common mechanisms."

Finland's Financial Supervisory Authority has also criticised the plan. Nordea is Finland's second-biggest lender, with a market share of about 30 percent.

