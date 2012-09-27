FRANKFURT Commercial bank borrowing from the European Central Bank has been high in countries most affected by the sovereign debt crisis for many months.

Below is a breakdown of the loans in billions of euros. The amounts indicate the gross use of ECB lending facilities and the share (in percent) of overall outstanding liquidity at the time.

ELA refers to Emergency Liquidity Assistance, funding that troubled banks can get separately from their national central bank. Not all central banks publish the ELA amounts. The GDP column is the share (in percent) of euro zone gross domestic product in 2010.

AUG 2012 JULY 2012 JUNE 2012 MAY 2012 APR 2012 JULY 2009 GDP

Overall ECB 1,209.8 1,207.6 1,260.9 1,101.7 1,139.4 775.7

AUSTRIA 17.5 19.4 19.4 19.9 20.1 19.8

share of total 1.5 1.6 1.5 1.8 1.8 2.6 3.1

BELGIUM 39.7 39.8 40.0 40.0 39.9 45.7

share of total 3.3 3.3 3.2 3.6 3.5 5.9 3.9

CYPRUS 3.7 3.7 5.2 6.1 6.3 6.7

share of total 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.6 0.6 0.9 0.2

ESTONIA N/A N/A 0.01 N/A N/A1 0.06

share of total N/A N/A 0.0 N/A N/A 0.0 0.2

FINLAND 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.8

share of total 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.5 2.0

FRANCE 175.7 175.0 174.0 170.7 170.7 133.6

share of total 14.5 14.5 13.8 15.5 15.0 17.2 21.1

GERMANY 76.8 78.6 79.5 79.7 74.9 231.8

share of total 6.3 6.5 6.3 7.2 6.6 29.9 27.0

GREECE 30.9 24.0 73.7 3.4 62.0 45.7

share of total 2.5 2.0 5.8 0.3 5.4 5.9 2.5

ELA 100.8 106.3 61.9 124.1 59.2 N/A

IRELAND 79.1 80.0 84.6 84.5 86.8 110.2

share of total 6.5 6.6 6.7 7.7 7.6 14.2 1.7

ELA 40.8 41.6 42.4 41.5 41.3 N/A

ITALY 280.7 283.3 281.4 272.7 271.0 31.4

share of total 23.2 23.5 22.3 24.8 23.8 4.0 17.0

LUXEMBOURG 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.1 24.1

share of total 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.5 0.4 3.1 0.4

MALTA N/A 0.7 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.4

share of total N/A 0.06 0.05 0.1 0.1 0.05 0.1

NETHERLANDS N/A 27.5 29.8 30.4 30.7 45.0

share of total N/A 2.3 2.4 2.8 2.7 5.8 6.4

PORTUGAL 54.9 56.8 60.5 58.7 55.4 9.3

share of total 4.5 4.7 4.8 5.3 4.9 1.2 1.9

SLOVAKIA N/A 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 1.9

share of total N/A 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.7

SLOVENIA 3.9 3.9 3.9 3.9 3.9 0.4

share of total 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.4

SPAIN 411.7 402.2 365.0 324.6 316.9 93.6

share of total 34.0 33.3 28.9 29.5 27.8 12.1 11.5

NOTE: The amounts are not strictly comparable due to central banks having different cut-off dates for the data. For example, the Bank of France cutoff date is in the middle of the month. The Bank of Estonia reports the data quarterly.

Sources: ECB, national central banks, Reuters calculations

