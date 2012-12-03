FRANKFURT Commercial bank borrowing from the European Central Bank has been high in countries most affected by the sovereign debt crisis for many months.

Below is a breakdown of the loans in billions of euros. The amounts indicate the gross use of ECB lending facilities and the share (in percent) of overall outstanding liquidity at the time.

ELA refers to Emergency Liquidity Assistance, funding that troubled banks can get separately from their national central bank. Not all central banks publish the ELA amounts. The GDP column is the share (in percent) of euro zone gross domestic product in 2011.

(Compiled by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Patrick Graham)