FRANKFURT The European Central Bank expects banks to flock to its new ultra-long loan offering in September, regardless of the weak economic outlook for the euro zone, primarily because they need to refinance an earlier round of such borrowing.

Whether the new funds will actually reach companies and households as intended by the ECB is less clear.

Banks have until Thursday to submit lending reports to the ECB to determine how much they can borrow in September and December under the new four-year loan programme, called TLTROs, which aims to push banks to lend more to the real economy.

But disappointing growth data and uncertainty over the economic implications of conflicts in Ukraine and Iraq have raised questions among analysts over the programme's ability to boost lending if loan demand remains subdued.

The cheap loans remain attractive for banks regardless.

"We should remember that the (previous) three years (programme) will be maturing in February 2015," said Ulrich Bindseil, the ECB's director general of market operations, who oversees the implementation of the TLTROs.

"The TLTROs will partially substitute other forms of central bank liquidity, like the expiring (loans), but also shorter term central bank operations and funding in the market," Bindseil told Reuters in remarks released on Tuesday.

"A number of large banks" had said they would take part.

There are overall 362 billion euros($477 billion dollars) left from the ECB's last round of longer-term refinancing operation, launched during the bloc's debt crisis in late 2011 and early 2012 to help banks through a period of strained funding. The last of these loans expire in February 2015.

Several banks used the cheap funds at the time to replace more expensive funding and make profits by buying up higher-yielding sovereign debt.

This time, the ECB is trying to channel the funds to the real economy by letting banks to borrow up to the equivalent of 7 percent of their loan exposure to businesses and households.

And the banks only get to keep the loans for the full four-year term if they keep lending to consumers and companies.

But the ECB cannot direct how the cheap money is spent and with the loans only costing the banks 0.25 percent many analysts believe lenders will again use the money to buy higher yielding bonds to boost their profits rather than lend more to companies.

"From a macro-perspective, I don't think there will be much of an impact on the overall volume and a very large impact will be on improving bank interest margins and ... profitability," said Adrian Docherty, head of bank advisory at BNP Paribas.

"In many ways it would be an oversight to not take advantage of the subsidised funding that is being pushed into the system and therefore I would expect a large take-up.”

STIGMA

Most euro zone banks no longer face funding shortages and the sector recently started loosening its lending terms for businesses for the first time since the start of the crisis.

Bindseil reiterated an earlier forecast by ECB President Mario Draghi, which puts total take-up at range between 450 billion euros and 850 billion euros.

But even banks that do not participate in the new programme may benefit from easier funding conditions as their competitors are expected to issue less bonds for funding. The smaller supply of such bonds is expected to push down the cost of borrowing.

"Overall funding costs for banks should decrease thanks to that operation and that in consequence will lead also to a lowering of lending rates," Bindseil said.

In previous years there was a stigma attached to applying for central bank funding and in anticipation of this year's ECB stress tests of the bloc's banks, many have moved to repay the ECB's last round of cheap long-term loans early for fear of being seen as being overly reliant on it.

Bindseil is confident that this year, banks will not be shy about applying for funding because the loans are linked to their role in the economy.

"In recent contacts with banks, we see that banks do not assign a stigma to the participation to this operation," he said. "It's an operation where participation gives evidence of confidence in your lending path to the real economy. So you may send a positive signal by participating. That's more the perception of banks now than worrying about negative stigma."

(1 US dollar = 0.7576 euro)

