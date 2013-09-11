TALLIN Offering more long-term loans to banks is on the table as a tool for the European Central Bank to steer down market rates and help boost the euro zone economy, ECB Governing Council member Ardo Hansson said on Wednesday.

But in an interview with Reuters, Hansson said the bank's current policies were sufficient for the moment.

"It (LTRO) has been discussed as an option on the table," Hansson, head of Estonia's central bank, said. "So far the package we have right now, I think, seems appropriate."

"In terms of policy options ... I would not say we are running out of them," Hansson added. "You can keep fixed or lower all of the key policy rates."

