FRANKFURT Growth in lending to the euro zone's private sector remained steady at 2.5 percent in September, while money supply growth accelerated, data from the European Central Bank showed on Thursday, tempering expectations for a swift interest rate cut.

The flow of loans to firms was 16 billion euros (14 billion pounds) higher than in August, after a 7 billion increase in previous month.

As lending did not slump despite signs of a weakening economy, fears of a credit crunch were alleviated, providing the ECB with further reasons to keep its interest rate on hold at 1.5 percent next month.

"I think it is quite difficult for the ECB to entertain the thought of a move (in interest rates) in November," Citi economist Guillaume Menuet said.

"It is a case of waiting for December and get confirmation from the surveys of the weakness."

Financial markets currently expect the ECB to cut interest rates by at least a quarter of 1 percent before the end of the year.

The data follows bleak predictions from banks in the ECB's recent quarterly bank lending survey that they will cut lending in the coming months.

But as lending has remained relatively stable, analysts said the ECB's full allotment had proved successful.

"I would say today's data suggests there is no credit crunch in the euro area, there is no evidence of a credit crunch," Societe Generale economist Klaus Baader said.

"The ECB policy of providing banks with as much liquidity as they desire was actually successful."

Broader euro zone M3 money supply grew at an annual pace of 3.1 percent in September, compared with 2.7 percent in August and above the 2.9 percent expected by analysts polled by Reuters

The data, however, pointed to the absence of significant price pressures in the 17-nation region.

At 2.6 percent, the three-month moving average of M3 growth remains well below the ECB's reference rate of 4.5 percent, above which the bank sees dangers to medium-term price stability.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Anna Willard)