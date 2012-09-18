European shares hit new 14-month high, positive earnings boost
LONDON European shares climbed to a new 14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland and Scor.
BRATISLAVA The European Central Bank has room to cut base interest rates below the current 0.75 percent if the economic situation warrants it, policymaker Jozef Makuch said on Tuesday.
"When it comes to lowering of interest rates, there is of course mathematically room for that... Whether the ECB will do so will be assessed at its future meetings," Makuch told reporters as the Slovak central bank published new forecasts.
"It will be based on the current situation and future (economic) outlook... It makes no sense to speculate whether October, November, December."
He also added that the ECB had no objections to charging banks for depositing cash overnight but that there was no reason to speculate about such a move at present.
British recruiting firm Hays said it remained confident for the rest of its financial year after reporting a 3 percent rise in first-half net fees at constant currencies thanks to growth in Europe and Australia.
LONDON Centrica owned British Gas, Britain's biggest energy supplier, said on Wednesday it would invest 100 million pounds ($124.85 million) in reduced bills and Sky pay-TV packages as part of a customer reward programme.