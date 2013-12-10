The euro sculpture is seen outside the head quarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BRATISLAVA The euro zone is not facing any strong deflationary pressures and the European Central Bank does not see deflation ahead, ECB governing board member Jozef Makuch said on Tuesday.

"At the moment we are not seeing any strong deflationary pressure, we do not think we should be moving into deflationary territory in the coming period," Makuch told a Slovak National Bank news conference.

"The ECB has a sufficient pool of instruments which it will use if it needs to. It is unnecessary to talk about individual tools and speculate about the probability they will be used."

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)