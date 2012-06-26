LONDON Cutting European Central Bank interest rates would have a limited impact on the euro zone economy, and monetary policy alone cannot solve the bloc's crisis, ECB policymaker Josef Bonnici said on Tuesday.

The ECB meets on July 5 to decide on interest rates and markets are increasingly speculating that it could cut its key refinancing rate further from the record low of 1 percent to stimulate the bloc's sluggish economy.

"Interest rates are already very low, so the impact of even lower interest rates is ... limited. (But) I cannot preempt what the decision is going to be," Bonnici, who is also the Maltese central bank governor, told Reuters in an interview in London.

Market confidence in governments' ability to solve the crisis has faltered in recent months and investors are increasingly counting on the ECB to find a solution.

Cyprus requested a bailout on Monday, the fifth member of the bloc to do so.

Finance ministers of the zone's four biggest economies meet later on Tuesday, ahead of an EU summit starting on Thursday, to discuss proposals for jointly issued euro bonds in the medium term and closer fiscal and banking integration in the long term.

Asked what other policy tools the ECB had available if interest rate reductions were deemed inefficient at some point, Bonnici said "the ECB keeps digging deeper into (this)," but did not elaborate.

Damping investors' hopes that the ECB can produce a solution to the crisis, Bonnici said the bank could not solve the crisis by itself and urged politicians to take greater responsibility.

Amid mounting concern about the fate of the euro currency, Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose to euro era highs above 7 percent earlier this month, creating speculation that the ECB might reactivate its bond-buying programme.

But Bonnici said the ECB had always considered that tool as temporary in nature, and the euro zone's EFSF and ESM rescue funds should take on the role of intervening in secondary markets.

"I think one needs to encourage these structures to start functioning more fully," he said.

Bonnici said Malta's economy was coping well with the crisis and could still achieve previously forecast growth of 1-1.5 percent this year despite a setback in the first quarter, when the economy contracted.

(Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Michelle Chen, editing by Tim Pearce)