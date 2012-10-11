Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc , the companies said on Sunday.
FRANKFURT There are severe distortions in euro zone sovereign bond markets stemming from unfounded investor fears about a potential break-up of the single currency, the European Central Bank said in its monthly bulletin on Thursday.
The ECB said its new bond-purchase plan - dubbed "Outright Monetary Transactions", or OMT - was a "necessary, proportional and effective" instrument to ensure the transmission of its monetary policy across the euro zone.
The ECB says tensions in bond markets have disrupted the transmission of its monetary policy.
"The current situation is characterised by severe distortions in government bond markets which originate, in particular, from unfounded fears on the part of investors of the reversibility of the euro," it said in the bulletin.
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.