FRANKFURT The dwindling level of spare cash in the euro zone's banking system and the approaching Easter holiday took their toll on Tuesday, as the European Central Bank failed to fully sterilise its past bond purchases for the first time since January.

The ECB takes an amount equivalent to its holdings of euro zone government bonds as weekly deposits from banks to offset the buying and neutralise any threat it will fuel inflation.

But many banks are repaying early loans they took from the ECB at the height of the euro zone crisis, and have set aside tens of billions of euros ahead of an ECB health check of the sector, leaving them less cash to deposit at the central bank.

The drop in the amount of surplus cash in the system puts upward pressure on market interest rates. The ECB earlier this year debated ending the sterilisation operations to loosen lending conditions, before opting to continue them for now.

The ECB drew back 153.364 billion euros (126.66 billion pounds) in 7-day deposits versus a target of 172.5 billion, equivalent to the size of its first and now terminated sovereign bond purchase plan, which remained unchanged in the week to Friday, April 11.

The so-called Securities Markets Programme (SMP) was replaced by a new and yet-to-be used plan dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) in September 2012. The ECB holds the bonds it bought under the SMP to maturity.

(Writing by Paul Carrel)