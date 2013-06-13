The Euro sculpture is partially reflected in a puddle on a cobblestone pavement in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Thursday price pressure in the euro zone will remain subdued as the currency bloc is slowly recovering.

Speaking at a seminar in Copenhagen, Mersch said the ECB had not run out of options yet and would deploy suitable tools if necessary.

"The ECB has not run out of ammunition. We can employ more tools and measures whenever they will be needed," Mersch said in the text of a speech.

"As capacity utilisation is low and the economic recovery is expected to be slow, we expect price pressure to remain subdued. Inflation expectations are well anchored," he said.

The ECB kept interest rates at a record low of 0.5 percent in June after annual inflation in the euro zone rose to 1.4 percent in May from 1.2 percent in April, saying it had discussed various tools, but none were needed right now.

Mersch said measures for example to revitalise the market for asset backed securities, additional long-term refinancing operations, enhancing the framework for additional credit claims, and broader or targeted changes in collateral policies were under study or "theoretically available on the shelf".

He also listed the advantages and disadvantages to cutting the deposit rate below its current level of zero, which would mean charging banks for parking their money at the ECB overnight.

Such a step could have further accommodative impact by pushing overnight rates lower, but there were also unintended side effects which might undermine the move, Mersch said.

He concluded: "Overall, the consequences are subject to considerable margins of uncertainty as such a move has never been observed in the Eurosystem or in any other major currency area in the world."

"Negative rates are in our bag of tools, but may or may not be deployed depending on the economic landscape. This applies to all other tools and measures that I mentioned before as well."

