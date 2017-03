PARIS The European Central Bank will stick to its accommodative monetary policy stance for the foreseeable future, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Wednesday, seeking to calm markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve laid out its exit plan.

Mersch said he expects the euro zone recovery to be gradual, but timid and added: "In this context we will continue with our accommodative policy, which means there will be no exit in the very near future, nor in the foreseeable future."

