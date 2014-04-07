Yves Mersch, Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank presents an oversized newly unveiled 10 euro note at the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

LONDON Europe's two biggest central banks will join forces at the IMF's Spring meeting this week to shape new rules for securitising loans, which they hope will help to revive lending to small and mid-sized companies.

Europe should push for reflecting the risks to banks' capital requirements from loan securitisation, European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Monday.

"If the Bank of England and the ECB were to put forward a joint statement on this issue at the forthcoming IMF Spring meetings, it would underline the European determination to decisively move forward," Mersch said.

The securitisation capital framework is being overhauled at the international level. The strict risk weights that are being discussed may not only curtail any growth in securitisation markets for European small and medium businesses, Mersch said - they might do more harm to an already-damaged market.

"It is therefore important that the EU moves ahead swiftly in addressing inconsistencies in the treatment of high-quality securitisation," he said in a speech at a Clearstream event. "We must act fast and in a manner that is sensitive to our own European reality."

Mersch's speech marks the strongest statement yet by a European central banker on how to rehabilitate a sector seen as a critical alternative for raising funds. Securitisation was tarnished when debt based on subprime U.S. mortgages became untradeable in 2007, triggering the global financial crisis.

"I would propose that central bank ABS <asset-backed securities> eligibility criteria could form a useful starting point for identifying ‘qualified' ABSs," Mersch said. "These criteria are determined using a common risk-tolerance threshold, are widely accepted by market participants and are set without conflicts of interest."

The Bank of England is also keen to rehabilitate securitisation.

While large companies can issue bonds to raise money, smaller companies - which make up the bulk of the economy - rely on bank lending. But banks are reluctant to extend loans because of tighter capital rules. Policymakers across Europe now think securitising or repackaging debt, such as loans to companies, could provide the answer.

Earlier this month, the EU's European Commission published plans for spurring long-term financing and said it would look to ease capital requirements for banks and insurers who sell or buy securitised debt to help revive the moribund sector.

