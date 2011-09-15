LUXEMBOURG, Sept 15 Common euro zone bonds would only work if they were issued solely by countries with a top credit rating, European Central Bank Governing Council member Yves Mersch said on Thursday.

Mersch, who heads Luxembourg's central bank, acknowledged he had not been an ardent fan of joint issuance of bonds by euro zone members, seen by some economists as a solution to the debt crisis that would collectivise debt of stronger and weaker members.

"For me the euro bonds would be imaginable among countries with triple A rating ... with one proviso. As soon as one of those countries loses its triple A status it would have to repay the whole debt," he said during a speech at a banking conference in Luxembourg.

"Then we would have the embryo of a stability-orientated fiscal union with an agency for debt management as is the case in larger countries," Mersch, who is one of the ECB's toughest inflation fighters, said.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso promised on Wednesday to present options for euro zone bonds, pushing up the euro and supporting stock markets.

Mersch said he was not in favour of Dutch proposals to appoint a commissioner in charge of enforcing budget discipline.

"Unless such a commissioner would get differentiated outstanding powers that would make him independent from the commission I think this would simply be power grabbing by the commission in the old style and that's why I don't think this is a very helpful initiative," Mersch said.

Mersch added that Europe is currently facing a gap of "implementation confidence" due to the time taken for governments to approve the crisis measures.

However he said he was relatively confident that decisions over Europe's crisis prevention mechanism would be implemented within the next three weeks.

"We are quite confident that when it comes to the crisis prevention mechanisms that are now on the table, the decisions that have been decided upon in July will be implemented in less than three weeks," he said.

(Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek)