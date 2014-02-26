LUXEMBOURG The European Central Bank is taking a wide-angle look at its monetary policy stance ahead of its meeting next week, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Wednesday.

The ECB said last month it needed more information on how growth and inflation were developing in the euro zone before deciding whether more stimulus was needed.

"We are reflecting 360 degrees on everything," Mersch told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Luxembourg.

Asked what his personal views were on ending the weekly withdrawal of funds the ECB spent on its first government bond purchase programme at the height of the euro zone debt crisis, Mersch said he would prefer to make his views known to his colleagues on the Governing Council first.

In response to one reporter's remarks that there was unanimity on the Governing Council on ending the sterilisation of the Securities Markets Programme (SMP), Mersch said: "Unanimity? Who?"

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, writing by Eva Taylor)