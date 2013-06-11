FRANKFURT The European Central Bank has not and does not plan to set any limits for its yet-to-be-used government-bond buying programme, Executive Board member Yves Mersch was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The ECB launched the programme, dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT), last September to combat the euro zone crisis by helping to cut struggling euro zone countries' borrowing costs. Even though the scheme has yet to be activated, it has largely succeeded in doing that.

"Formally, the OMT programme has no limits," Mersch told German daily Boersen-Zeitung. "It must not have these beforehand, as that would mean that markets would lose respect for the central bank's unlimited firepower."

He added that since the programme was tied to strict conditions, there were "logical limits to its use".

The German Constitutional Court is considering whether the OMT infringes the constitution's insistence on sovereign parliamentary control over budget matters.

