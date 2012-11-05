BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
BRUSSELS Spain has blocked the appointment of Yves Mersch to the European Central Bank's top board, EU officials said on Monday, further delaying the process of filling a critical post.
Officials from the European Parliament and the European Council, which represents member states, said Spain had opposed an attempt to secure Mersch's appointment via a "written procedure" -- a fast-track approval process.
Spain confirmed it had blocked the written procedure, meaning the process of deciding on Mersch will be delayed.
The move is a victory for the European Parliament which opposes Mersch on gender grounds, saying that not enough effort has been made to find a viable woman candidate. Spain has reason to oppose Mersch as it wanted a Spaniard for the post.
The decision means EU leaders will have to discuss the issue at their next summit on November 22-23. Otherwise, they will have to return to it at a summit in December.
The seat on the ECB's six-member executive board has been vacant since the end of May.
(Reporting By Claire Davenport)
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell on Friday despite OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs, on concerns over rising U.S. supplies and as traders begin to pull out crude barrels from pricey storage as physical markets show signs of tightening.