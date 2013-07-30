European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi takes part in the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

FRANKFURT European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said he wants to begin publishing the minutes of ECB Governing Council meetings, which until now have been kept secret, a German newspaper said on Tuesday.

"I regard that as a necessary next step," Draghi told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung, which posted its story in its online edition. "Therefore the ECB Executive Board will present a corresponding proposal to the ECB Governing Council for discussion and a decision."

Unlike the other major central banks, the ECB keeps the minutes of its policy meetings secret and locked up for 30 years.

Some ECB policymakers fear that publishing minutes could open them up to political pressure from national governments.

It's not known if ECB policymakers have formally debated on this issue before at an ECB Council meeting because the minutes have been unavailable to the media and the public.

The ECB's policymaking Governing Council comprises the six members of the Executive Board, who take care of the bank's day-to-day business, along with the euro zone's 17 national central bank chiefs.

The Council meets on Thursday.

Earlier this week, two other Executive Board members, Benoit Coeure and Joerg Asmussen, said the ECB could soon publish the minutes of its Governing Council meetings.

