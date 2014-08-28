General view of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) before the bank's monthly news conference in Frankfurt August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT A fall in lending to euro zone households and companies slowed further in July and money supply grew, but not enough to douse expectations that the European Central Bank will ultimately provide further stimulus.

In an unprecedented move, the ECB started charging banks in June to keep their deposits overnight, a step it hopes will encourage banks to lend. A fresh injection of ultra-long loans later this year should make lending easier still.

But speculation has grown since ECB President Mario Draghi struck a dovish tone at the Jackson Hole central bankers' meeting last week that the bank could go further and move closer to quantitative easing (QE) - or printing money to buy assets.

ECB data showed on Thursday that loans to the private sector fell by 1.6 percent in July from the same month a year earlier after a contraction of 1.8 percent in June.

Euro zone M3 money supply - a more general measure of cash in the economy - grew at an annual pace of 1.8 percent, up from 1.6 percent in June.

"All in all, today's money and credit data will keep hopes of new ECB stimulus very much alive," said ING economist Martin van Vliet.

The ECB is putting the euro zone's top banks through a thorough review of their balance sheets to weed out soured loans, update collateral valuations and adjust capital so that they can give out loans more freely in future.

This will also, however, take time to take full effect.

Deploying QE could put downward pressure on the euro EUR= and boost market confidence. However, some ECB policymakers believe QE is inappropriate and are not sure it would work.

The ECB already has some stimulus in the pipeline.

In June, it unveiled a four-year funding plan for banks - so-called TLTROs - the first tranche of which will go on offer on Sept. 18. The ECB has also said it will develop a plan to buy asset-backed securities (ABS).

"Our view is that the ECB will want to kick-start the ABS purchase programme and see the performance at the first TLTRO auction (September 18), before introducing new measures," said ING's van Vliet.

(Reporting by Eva Taylor and Paul Carrel; Editing by Hugh Lawson)