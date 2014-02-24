FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is ready to consider cutting its deposit rate into negative territory if needed, ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco told news agency MNI.

Whether the ECB will need to take policy action in March is "not obvious," the Bank of Italy chief said on the margins of the G20 meeting in Sydney. The ECB Governing Council holds its next policy meeting on March 6.

"If needed, we are ready also to consider going into negative territory with the deposit facility," Visco said. "I don't think that the Danish experience is a negative experience."

The ECB's deposit rate that it pays banks leaving their money with it overnight now stands at zero. Lowering this into negative territory would see it effectively charge banks to hold their money securely.

