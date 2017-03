FRANKFURT Banks ought to limit their lending to any one borrower such as a sovereign state to one quarter of their capital base, the European Central Bank's supervisory chief told a German newspaper on Tuesday.

"Banks should not lend more money to any individual borrower than one quarter of their capital at the most," Daniele Nouy told the Handelsblatt newspaper. "That would also be a sensible scale for state bonds."

