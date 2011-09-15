VIENNA The European Central Bank will have to reconsider its temporary purchases of sovereign debt on the market if euro zone countries do not adopt a solid safety net for weaker members, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told Austrian radio.

Saying he was "deeply concerned" about slippage in the approval process for a beefed-up EFSF rescue fund, Nowotny said on Thursday failure to implement the safety net could have an impact on the ECB's debt purchases.

Asked what would happen if the safety net is not agreed in a timely way, he said: "Then we face a complete new situation. It is true that the ECB sees its measures as temporary measures in the expectation that this safety net comes."

He clarified that we was speaking about "partial and limited" purchases of sovereign debt on the market, adding:

"If there is no functioning safety net then this bridge construction has no second pillar, so to speak, so that we then probably have to think this all through again."

The ECB embarked on the controversial bond-buying programme in May last year and reactivated it last month after a 19-week pause, intervening to buy Italian and Spanish bonds after they appeared to be getting dragged into the euro zone debt crisis.

Nowotny said some European politicians were playing a risky game by failing to rally around the plan to expand and strengthen the European Financial Stability Facility, as agreed by euro zone leaders in July.

The cacophony of European voices triggered "hefty criticism and lack of comprehension from outside Europe" at a meeting of central bankers on Monday in Basel, he noted.

He said he feared politicians were unaware of the risks they were running for the economy and their own countries in the debate about implementing the EFSF and its permanent successor, the European Stability Mechanism.

"I will say quite openly I am deeply concerned by these developments. We don't have all the time in the world. At stake is a programme of envisaged payments. If this programme cannot be fulfilled it can cause significant problems."

Asked if financial markets were wrong to expect debt-laden Greece to become insolvent, Nowotny said:

"The financial markets see economic developments but have the tendency to exaggerate. We have to prevent the danger that such negative forecasts became self-fulfilling.

"We thus have to proceed in a disciplined way. There must -- this is the most important thing -- be joint, unified state action and then I think this can be resolved. But as I said we are in a very sensitive situation."

