VIENNA The European Central Bank's double dose of cheap three-year funding has been a success, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday, declining to comment on whether the ECB should resume buying bonds of troubled euro zone member states.

He said he saw no immediate need for another offering of long-term funding for banks. Asked at a panel discussion on Monday whether he would rule this out, he said: "I do not think this is the kind of operation that you can or should repeat at short intervals, but of course you always have to have a close look what are the exact demands of the situation you're in."

