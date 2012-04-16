VIENNA The European Central Bank's double dose of cheap three-year funding has been a success, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday, declining to comment on whether the ECB should resume buying bonds of troubled euro zone member states.

He said he saw no immediate need for another offering of long-term funding for banks. Asked at a panel discussion on Monday whether he would rule this out, he said:

"I do not think this is the kind of operation that you can or should repeat at short intervals, but of course you always have to have a close look what are the exact demands of the situation you're in."

Nowotny said he did not want to get into a public discussion of whether the ECB should resume buying sovereign debt of ailing euro zone countries, a programme that has been dormant the past five weeks.

He was speaking after Spanish yields broke above the 6 percent barrier, sparking a rally in low-risk German debt as the euro zone debt market slipped back into "crisis mode" on growing concerns about Spain's weak public finances.

He stressed the importance of weaker countries' embracing reforms that will boost their long-term economic health.

In the euro "we do have a number of problem countries, and this is mainly related to the needs of refinancing on capital markets," he said, without naming any of them.

"We have made up a number of instruments to be helpful but basically this is a problem each country has to solve for itself."

But he added: "Of course there is a short-term crisis you have to react with short-term measures but for me the more important point is really to have the foundations for a long-term stable financial system."

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Ron Askew)