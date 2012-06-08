VIENNA European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Friday the bank has the ability to cut interest rates if the euro zone economy continues to deteriorate and could even slash the rate that controls money market rates to zero.

The ECB left euro zone interest rates at 1 percent this week but economists increasingly expect it to cut them in the coming months if the euro zone's economy continues to falter.

"We have monetary policy measures as well as liquidity tools at our disposal," Nowotny, who heads Austria's national central bank, told reporters at a news conference.

Nowotny has become one of the leading indicators of ECB policy in recent years. Last September he was first to raise the idea it could provide three-year funding, three months before it brought it in.

Asked directly about the chance of a rate cut next month, he added: "We never precommit on rates, we see increased downside risks to growth." If risks materialise "we might have to react."

He also became the first ECB policymaker to suggest the bank may now be willing to cut to zero the rate banks get if they park cash at the ECB, something it was previously resistant to.

"I can imagine a zero deposit rate," he said.

With the ECB continuing to flood the banking system with cash, the deposit rate as it is known has overtaken the bank's main interest rate in terms of importance, as it acts as a floor for bank-to-bank lending rates.

It is currently at 0.25 percent and is keeping overnight rates at just over 0.3 percent. Cutting it to zero would allow a further drop, making funding cheaper for banks who in turn should pass it on to consumers and firms.

In contrast, Nowotny played down the chances that ECB could restart its controversial SMP purchases of troubled euro zone debt or offer another round of LTRO ultra-cheap three-year loans to banks.

"Currently I see no perspective for (a revival of) the SMP or (additional) LTROs (longer-term refinancing operations)," he said.

SPAIN IN PAIN

EU sources told Reuters on Friday that Spain is expected to request European aid for its ailing banks at the weekend to forestall worsening market turmoil.

Nowotny said it would be better for Spain to take aid for its troubled banks as soon as possible as delaying the decision would only increase the costs.

He refused to comment on whether the euro zone would agree a deal for Spain over the weekend, adding only that it was up to Spain to request help if it needed it.

He also shrugged off Britain's refusal this week to join an ECB-championed "banking union" that would create central monitoring of banks, a fund to wind up big lenders and a pan-European deposit guarantee.

"It would be possible to set up a banking union in the euro zone alone if Great Britain decided not to join," Nowotny said, adding it would take a number of years to construct the setup.

(Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Marc Jones in Frankfurt. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)