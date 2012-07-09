VIENNA A further cut in the European Central Bank's deposit rate below zero would likely have little effect, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

"A further lowering of the deposit rate, in my view, would not have much effect," Nowotny told a news conference in Vienna.

"Frankly speaking, I think that at this level of zero it is not really a matter of economic perspectives whether you use the deposit rate, but more a question of general risk aversion that you do have in the market."

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Toby Chopra)